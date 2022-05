(WFRV) – Local 5 Live makes it local with a sweet way to serve treats.

Lori Gordon is the creative force behind the unique business, ‘Candycuterie’, and today she gives our viewers a closer look at how you can custom order candy boards and trays for any occasion like holidays or events plus individuals favors, classrooms treats and more, all at affordable prices.

To place an order or for more information, contact Lori on Facebook.