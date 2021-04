(WFRV) – When going on a road trip, the journey itself is part of the destination and fun of it all.

Travel writer Lori Helke added Local 5 Live to her stops on the road with how she got started, Beatrice the Little Camper book series, and how you can have an adventure of your own in what she calls car camping.

Get more inspiration on Lori’s blog at lorilovesadventure.com and on Facebook.