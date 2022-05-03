(WFRV) – It’s always a great time to shop treasures, but with Mother’s Day coming up, or later for Father’s Day, American Antiques and Jewelry, you never know what you’ll find.

Mark and Kathryn visited Local 5 Live with a look at some of upcoming events you can take advantage of for some great deals including:

Car Show on May 7

10 am – 2 pm

Free admission

Raffles/50-50

Ladies Night on May 10

3 – 8 pm

Deals, prizes

American Antiques and Jewelry is located at 2545 W. Mason Street in Green Bay. Reach out to them at 920-498-0111, online at aaandj.com.