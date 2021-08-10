Carolyn Stark Real Estate Team’s Non-Profit helping children in need sleep better

(WFRV) – The Carolyn Stark Real Estate Team can help you find a new place to lay your head but their mission to give back to the community through a non-profit called Sleep in Heavenly Peace, making sure everyone has a safe place to sleep.

Carolyn joined Local 5 Live with details on the mission, how it benefits the community and how you can donate.

You can make a donation to Sleep in Heavenly Sleep at Carolyn’s website, carolynstark.com or drop off donations at their office, W6180 Aerotech Drive in Appleton.

You can also find the Appleton chapter online at shpbeds.org.

Reach out to the Carolyn Stark Real Estate Team at carolynstark.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.