Carolyn Stark Real Estate Team’s Non-Profit helping children in need sleep better

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Carolyn Stark Real Estate Team can help you find a new place to lay your head but their mission to give back to the community through a non-profit called Sleep in Heavenly Peace, making sure everyone has a safe place to sleep.

Carolyn joined Local 5 Live with details on the mission, how it benefits the community and how you can donate.

You can make a donation to Sleep in Heavenly Sleep at Carolyn’s website, carolynstark.com or drop off donations at their office, W6180 Aerotech Drive in Appleton.

You can also find the Appleton chapter online at shpbeds.org.

Reach out to the Carolyn Stark Real Estate Team at carolynstark.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Tritons look to build on spring during fall camp

Freedom prepares for new season with Kriewaldt at helm.

Training Camp Report: Jones sits out as Packers hold closed practice

Blizzard Report: Green Bay's playoff hopes still alive

Kaukauna Ghosts Football Preview

Little League Baseball