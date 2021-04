(WFRV) – In the current market, homes can sell quickly, what are your options then?

Carolyn with Carolyn Stark Realty visited with Local 5 Live along with agent Maureen Liebzeit to talk about the process and a grand opening event coming up.

Carolyn Stark Realty is located at W6180 Aerotech Drive in Appleton. Their grand opening event is happening April 29 from 4 – 8 pm.

Get more information at carolynstark.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.