(WFRV)- From carving to crafts, there is lots of fun at Pumpkin Palooza in Titletown.

Help Titletown create a one-of-a-kind display by carving pumpkins. They provide the supplies to help construct your Jack-o-lantern. A waiver is required to participate in pumpkin carving. Please check in at the Titletown tent upon arrival. All carving is walk-up on a first-come, first-serve. No advance registration is available.

Enjoy your favorite aspects of Fall, including live music, fun photo ops, carnival games, and more.

Pumpkin Palooza is on Saturday, October 28th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Titletown invites all event attendees to come together and make a difference by bringing non-perishable food items to Titletown for the Oneida Food Pantry. Items needed most include low-sugar canned fruits, cereal, peanut butter, noodles, oatmeal, pancake mix, and soup.

For more information, head to titletown.com.