(WFRV) – Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? At Texas Roadhouse, you can eat free and any tips you give will help local cancer patients.

Megan from the American Cancer Society stopped by Local 5 Live along with Jade from Texas Roadhouse with details on how the Cash for a Cure funds are used, and how to take part.

Cash for a Cure does accept check and credit cards.

For carry out orders, click here:

American Cancer Society Free Lunch – Texas Roadhouse Green Bay (office.com)

Cash for a Cure lunch is September 22nd from 11 am – 2 pm at Texas Roadhouse at 2375 S Oneida Street in Ashwaubenon.