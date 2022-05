(WFRV) – Local 5 Live catches up with one of the busiest local musicians around.

Franki Moscato tells viewers what’s new with her foundation and how the Oshkosh Festival Foods is supporting it and how you can too plus details on her new movie ‘Through the Eyes of Grace’.

See Franki live tomorrow night at Cup O Joy in Green Bay at 7:30 pm.

For the latest on Franki, visit her website, frankijo.com.