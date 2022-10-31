(WFRV) – They have recently become a proud catering partner of the Green Bay Packers and that means fantastic meal options when you need to feed a group of people.

Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at their catering options including how they can stay on site and take care of everything including serving and clean up so you can enjoy your event.

Only 48-hours notice is required, but it’s never too early to get this checked off your holiday to-do list.

To order catering from Parker John’s call their catering hotline at 920-395-1370 or email caterpjs@viandhospitality.com.



Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.