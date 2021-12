(WFRV) – Catering is a great idea all year ‘round, but this time of year it can be a huge stress reliever.

Cheryl from The Smiling Moose Saloon & Grill gives Local 5 Live viewers some options available that you can make yourself or order through her catering business, Moose on the Loose.

The Smiling Moose is located at 10731 State Road 42 in Newton. Check the daily offering on her Facebook page.