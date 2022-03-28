(WFRV) – Warm weather brings more events and at Parker John’s they take all the stress out of ordering the food.

General Manager Rebecca stopped by Local 5 Live along with Chef Dean with all of your delicious options.

To order catering from Parker John’s you have a few options:

Call the catering hotline at 920-395-1370

Online, head to parkerjohns.com/catering

Send an email to: caterpjs@viandhospitality.com





Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.