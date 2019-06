(WFRV) – Cathy Grier has worked in New York, Paris, and now we’re lucky enough to have her in Sturgeon Bay.

She will be performing June 22nd at Martin Park, head to opendoorpride.org for more details.

Summerfest at the BMO Harris pavilion on July 6th from 4 – 5:30 pm, and at the Door County auditorium on September 14th.

For all of her upcoming tour dates, head to cathygrier.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as well.