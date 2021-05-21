Celebrate 10 years of the Zippin Pippin with Elvis, treats, rides, music and more

(WFRV) – ‘Elvis’ is in the building! Or at least at Bay Beach – he joined Local 5 Live and Jordan Lamers to celebrate the 10-year milestone of the popular roller coaster, the Zippin Pippin.

Take part in some high-flying fun tonight from 5 – 9 pm and enjoy unlimited rides for $5/wristband.

Rides available:

—Zippin Pippin

—West Train

—Big Wheel

—Rockin Tug

—Bay Beast

—Giant Slide (weather permitting)

Bay Beach Amusement Park is located at 1313 Bay Beach Road in Green Bay. For more, follow them on Facebook.

