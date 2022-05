(WFRV) – May is beef month and you can get your fill for both body and brain at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center.

Abigail visited Local 5 Live with some fun beef facts and details on some fun events coming up like Burgers and Buns Fun Run and Moms visiting free this Saturday.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc. Start planning your AG adventure at farmwisconsin.org, a reminder their current hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.