Celebrate Christmas in July with Salvation Army’s Golf Outing to support services in the community

(WFRV) – It’s a day of Christmas-themed fun out to support the Salvation Army Greater Green Bay’s programs and services.

Development Director from the Salvation Army joined Local 5 Live with details on their Christmas in July Golf Outing and how it helps support services and programs in the community.

*Registration/Check In: July 26: 9:30am – 10:45am

                *Shotgun Start: 11:00am

               *Lunch served on the course with dinner and entertainment to follow

                *second largest fundraiser next to the Christmas campaign

                *raises money to support programming/services

                                including:

                                                • Food Pantry

                                                • Noon Lunch Program

                                                • Rent & Utility Assistance

                                                • Emergency Disaster Services

                                                • Senior Programs

                                                • Tools for School

                                                • Coats for Kids

                                                • Christmas Assistance

                                                • Kroc Scholarships

Christmas in July Golf Outing is July 26 at the Brown County Golf Course. Get more information, including registration at sagreenbay.org.

