Celebrate Christmas in July with Salvation Army’s Golf Outing to support services in the community

(WFRV) – It’s a day of Christmas-themed fun out to support the Salvation Army Greater Green Bay’s programs and services.
Development Director from the Salvation Army joined Local 5 Live with details on their Christmas in July Golf Outing and how it helps support services and programs in the community.
*Registration/Check In: July 26: 9:30am – 10:45am
*Shotgun Start: 11:00am
*Lunch served on the course with dinner and entertainment to follow
*second largest fundraiser next to the Christmas campaign
*raises money to support programming/services
including:
• Food Pantry
• Noon Lunch Program
• Rent & Utility Assistance
• Emergency Disaster Services
• Senior Programs
• Tools for School
• Coats for Kids
• Christmas Assistance
• Kroc Scholarships
Christmas in July Golf Outing is July 26 at the Brown County Golf Course. Get more information, including registration at sagreenbay.org.