Celebrate Christmas in July with Salvation Army’s Golf Outing to support services in the community

(WFRV) – It’s a day of Christmas-themed fun out to support the Salvation Army Greater Green Bay’s programs and services.

Development Director from the Salvation Army joined Local 5 Live with details on their Christmas in July Golf Outing and how it helps support services and programs in the community.

*Registration/Check In: July 26: 9:30am – 10:45am

*Shotgun Start: 11:00am

*Lunch served on the course with dinner and entertainment to follow

*second largest fundraiser next to the Christmas campaign

*raises money to support programming/services

including:

• Food Pantry

• Noon Lunch Program

• Rent & Utility Assistance

• Emergency Disaster Services

• Senior Programs

• Tools for School

• Coats for Kids

• Christmas Assistance

• Kroc Scholarships

Christmas in July Golf Outing is July 26 at the Brown County Golf Course. Get more information, including registration at sagreenbay.org.