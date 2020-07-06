Celebrate Christmas in July with the Salvation Army

(WFRV) – Christmas in July? The Salvation Army’s July Golf outing gets you in the holiday spirit while having fun in the sun.

Nicole Hanley spoke with Local 5 Live on how you can get involved.

The Salvation Army’s July Golf outing is Monday, July 27 at the Brown County Golf Course. Registration/check-in is from 9:30 am – 10:45 am with a shotgun start at 11 am.

Continental breakfast and lunch will be available; no sit-down dinner/program due to COVID.

If you are unable to make it, you can take part in their silent auction July 20 – July 27 at 3 pm.

The event benefits the Salvation Army programming and services.

For more information, head to sagreenbay.org.