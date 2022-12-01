(WFRV) – It’s a very special delivery from Santa this weekend, and he joined Local 5 Live early with a sneak peek of Christmas Tree Ship Day at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

Viewers get a look at just some of the fun, family-friendly events happening this weekend, like the Sip ‘n Shop Holiday Market, making ornaments, an archeologist presentation, and of course, meeting Santa!

Details from wisconsinmaritime.org:

Christmas Tree Ship Day

December 3 @ 9:30 am – 4:00 pm

Join us for our Annual Christmas Tree Ship Day festivities! Santa will arrive on a Susie Q fish tug with a load of Christmas Trees! After, he will greet families in the Museum. Sub tours and Christmas crafts will be available. Admission for the day is free!

Schedule of Activities

9:30a Museum Opens

9:45a Sub Pub Open (hot chocolate and coffee!) & Carolers on the Riverwalk

10:00a Santa arrives! A Susie Q fish tug will dock behind the submarine.

10:15a – Noon – Meet Santa in the lower gallery

1:00p Presentation by State Underwater Archaeologist Tamara Thompson

10:00a – 3:00p

USS Cobia Living History crew will be on board to greet visitors

Make your own ornaments & decorate the Museum’s trees

Sip ‘n Shop Holiday Market in the Riverview Room

Thank you to our sponsors and supporters!

Drumm’s Tree Farm

Festival Foods

Lakeside Foods

Lincoln HS Choir & band students

Susie Q