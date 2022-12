(WFRV) – Give your body a break from the booze and celebrate Dry January with these delicious Mocktail options from Parker John’s.



Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.