(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our series with the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce with what’s new in the area.

Today we ‘Celebrate Fox Cities’ with President and CEO Becky Bartoszek along with Jeff Amstutz, President of A2Z and winner of the Celebrate Innovation Award. They both shared details on the award, and how you can attend the annual dinner.

See more on Jeff’s company at a2zdesign.com and for tickets to the dinner, head to foxcitieschamber.com.