KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you still need a great Father’s Day gift idea, how about a great breakfast on the farm with a chance to learn about modern farming.

The June Dairy month tradition happens this weekend in Kewaunee County.

It all starts Sunday, June 16th with Polka Church Service at 7 am. Serving is from 8 am – 12 noon.

Breakfast on the Farm is located at Kinnard Farms at N8200 Tamarack Rd. in Casco.