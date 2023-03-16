(WFRV) – It’s a sweet season in Wisconsin and you can celebrate at Ledgeview Nature Center.

Robyn visited Local 5 Live to tempt your tummy and give details on Maple Syrup Sunday.

Details from ledgeviewnaturecenter.org:



Maple Syrup Sunday March 19th

Bring your family out to celebrate the spring syruping season!

Enjoy a pancake breakfast with maple syrup that is made right here at the nature center. Afterwards, take a free tour to learn about why we can make syrup in spring. Follow a naturalist into the woods to help identify a maple tree, then drill a hole so that we can collect some sap. See how the sap is cooked down into delicious maple syrup!

Sugar bush tours leaving every 30 minutes.



Breakfast includes, pancakes with maple syrup, ham, applesauce and beverage.

Ages 12 years and older: $10 per person

Ages 5-11 years old: $5 per person

Ages 4 and younger: FREE



This event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Ledge View Nature Center (FLVNC). The FLVNC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting park programs, beautification and exhibits.



Location: Ledge View Nature Center

Address: W2348 Short RD

Chilton, WI, 53014

Map



Contact Name: Ledge View Nature Center

Contact Phone Number: 920-849-1471