(WFRV) – It’s a two-day festival that brings local musicians and local businesses together.

Isiah Driessen, founder and musician visited Local 5 Live along with musician Genevieve Heyward with details on tonight’s inaugural Cedars Festival.

Details from thecedarsproject.com:

Located on the property of the first home built in Little Chute. 217 Canal St Little Chute, WI 54140

Fresh on The Fly, a new food truck in town, will be making pizzas using ingredients from the garden and Durdy Laundry Brewing and Stone Arch are sponsoring a selection of beers! People are also welcome to BYOB!

We recommend bringing a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on.

If it rains, the festival will be moved to the pavilion in Doyle Park.

Get your tickets here!

Tickets are also available at the front entrance!