(WFRV) – It’s the most major holiday in October – no not Halloween, it’s National Cheese Curd Day!

It’s coming up October 15 and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is celebrating and you can too. Abigail Winkel visited Local 5 live with details on their partnership with Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery for the event.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc. The best place to start planning your adventure is farmwisconsin.org. Their current hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.