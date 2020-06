(WFRV) – If you need something to celebrate, good news – tomorrow is National Donut Day.

Every year, the Salvation Army commemorates the work of the ‘Donut Lassies’ of 1938, who served donuts to soldiers during WWI.

To celebrate this year, the Salvation Army is pairing up with LaJava Roasting House and Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe.

For locations and hours, head to unclemikesbakeshoppe.com and lajavaroastinghouse.com.

To pre-order online go to sagreenbaycoffee.org.