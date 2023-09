(WFRV)- September is National Honey Month.

In this segment, Abigail walks through an experiment you can do at home using honey.

Fall Harvest Fest is happening September 30th at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. Learn more about traditional fruits and crops, including the state fruit-cranberries.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc.

For more information, head to farmwisconsin.org.