(WFRV) – They are expert Margarita makers and you can celebrate with them for National Margarita Day or any day of the year!

Sandra and Rene give Local 5 Live viewers a look at what’s on the menu at El Agave where you can get delicious food to go with your drinks.

El Agave has two locations:

1750 N. Casaloma Drive in Appleton

700 Schelfhout Lane in Kimberly

Order online at elagaveappleton.com.