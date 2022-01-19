Celebrate National Popcorn Day with Valley Pop in Neenah

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrates National Popcorn Day with Valley Pop and all the yummy options they have, all made locally in Neenah.

You can shop Valley Pop at 6172 Dixie Road in Neenah, find a store locator and shop online at valleypopcorn.com.

