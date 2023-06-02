(WFRV)- Brown and Manitowoc Counties have come together to make all their trails open and free tomorrow June 3rd.

Take a short drive to any of these local natural assets in Wisconsin to reset your batteries, support your fitness goals, and enjoy the sweet bliss of nature.

Guided hikes and nature-based scavenger hunts for children are available at designated locations and times or guide yourself at your own pace throughout the day. Hit one, or challenge yourself to more.

For more information head to woodlanddunes.org.