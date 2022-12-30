(WFRV) – Take a fun ride into the New Year and watch the countdown to 2023 on the side of Lambeau Field.

Local 5 Live visited Titletown with details on their upcoming Titletown New Year’s Eve event, where they will open late for tubing, skating, and more.

Details from titletown.com:

Date: Saturday, December 31

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Location: Titletown

Say goodbye to 2022 at TT NYE presented by Water Joe. Enjoy outdoor festivities to welcome the New Year at Titletown.

Extended Skating on the Hy-Vee Plaza | 10 a.m.-midnight

Extra Tubing Time on Ariens Hill | 10 a.m.-midnight

* Admissions + sales of tickets will close at 11 p.m.

Twenty-Three Champagne Bar | 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

An indoor pop-up bar with a live DJ, dance party, LED bar + warming space

Ice Sculptures | 10 a.m.-1 a.m.

Photo Ops

TT NYE Ice Sculpture Scavenger Hunt – DOWNLOAD HERE

Reindeer Photo Op | 6-9 p.m.

Snag a photo with live reindeer

Live Entertainment hosted by WIXX | 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Free outdoor music

6-9 p.m. | DJ Hish

9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. | Grand Union

Countdown + Fireworks | 9 p.m. + Midnight

Additional activities including fire pits, 2023 favor giveaways and more will take place throughout Titletown.

Please note, activities are subject to change and may be canceled without notice. Party favors will be given out only while supplies last.