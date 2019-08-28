Celebrate Oshkosh benefits kids in the Oshkosh Area School District for basic needs, Sat. Aug. 31st

(WFRV) – The Oshkosh Kids Foundation is hosting Celebrate Oshkosh where all proceeds raised will be going directly to kids and families in the Oshkosh Area School District for basic needs.

Tickets are $4 which is the cost a student’s lunch for a week, and if you pre-purchase tickets you’ll be entered to win pizza for a year from ZaRonis a Macaroni and Pizza Pub.

It’s a rain or shine event and it’s all happening Saturday, August 31st from 4 – 9 pm at The Leach Amphitheater.

For more details, head to oshkoshkids.org.