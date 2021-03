(WFRV) – Take your stomach on a culinary adventure this week at Black Sheep Pub and Grill.

St. Patrick’s Day has some delicious offers including Corned Beef and Cabbage, then March Madness begins with some chicken wings specials and so much more.

Local 5 Live got a look inside some of the delicious menu items you can try in the coming weeks.

You can find Black Sheep Pub and Grill at 2638 Bay Settlement Road in Green Bay. Find them online at blacksheeppubandgrill.com and on their Facebook page.