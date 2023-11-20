(WFRV)- It is time for games, fellowship, and pie this “Thanksgaming.”

Gnome Games is offering discounts on Small Business Saturday(11/25). Get 20 percent off any purchase that fits in the blue bag. You can get this year’s new Blue Bag or bring in bags from previous years.

You can also donate to Toys For Tots. If you buy a game for Toys for Tots, Gnome Games will take 50% off the donated game.

When you show up at any Gnome Games store on Small Business Saturday, you will also receive a slice of pumpkin pie to enjoy.

Do not forget to sign up to be the Game of the Month winner. One lucky fan will win Sr. Seuss Scrabble, Telestrations, 25 words or less, and Sushi Go.

For more information, head to gnomegames.com.