(WFRV) – The creativity at Parker John’s continues and that means not only fun, Instagram-worthy shots when you go out for dinner but delicious food and drink options.

Chef Dean and GM Andrea visited Local 5 Live with a look at some of the new menu items recently added to the menu at Parker John’s included the July 4th cocktail, Red, White & Booze.

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.