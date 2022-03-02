(WFRV) – The Green Bay International Film Festival looks at films from all over the world.

Festival Director Caitlin Schuchart and Cyndee Sweetland, Executive Director of Film Green Bay visited Local 5 Live with a look at just some of the films in this year’s festival.

The festival runs March 4th and 5th at St. Norbert College in De Pere.

Details from gbfilmfestival.org:

The Green Bay International Film Festival’s 12th season will take place Thursday’s in February in our “Films Around Town” (F.A.T.) Series.

The Green Bay International Film Festival will open Friday March 4th with a special event of Wisconsin Films at the Tarlton Theatre.

Saturday, March 5th the Green Bay International Film Festival will play a variety of films from all over the world, all day at Saint Norbert College.

