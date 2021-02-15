Celebrate the cold temperatures with a virtual wine and cheese night at home

(WFRV) – It’s the middle of winter, so why not make the best of a cuddly night on the couch with wine and cheese.

It’s a virtual charcuterie and wine pop-up event from Captain’s Walk Winery. Donna stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the event and how you can take part.

The Virtual Wine and Charcuterie Pairing is February 25 from 5 – 6 pm. Captain’s Walk Winery is located at 345 S. Adams Street in Green Bay. For details, reach out to them at 920-431-9255, message them on Facebook or head to bountifulboardsgb.com.

