(WFRV) – Enjoy the fall colors in front of a bonfire with your family, including your dog!

Fall and winter are amazing times to visit Door County – Local 5 Live visited a fantastic spot to bring you comfort every season. Take a look inside Open Hearth Lodge in Sister Bay.

The Open Hearth Lodge is located at 2669 South Bay Shore Drive in Sister Bay. See more online at openhearthlodgedoorcounty.com.