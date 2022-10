(WFRV) – Fall is an exciting time for outdoor activities and it’s one of the busiest times of the year for the Salvation Army.

Volunteer and Development Specialist, Kristine stopped by Local 5 Live with details on all the fun planned for this Wednesday’s festival plus a look at how you can volunteer during the busiest times of year including Coats for Kids, Toy Sorting, and of course, Bell Ringing.

For Volunteer Opportunities, head to sagreenbay.org or call Kristine at 920-593-2375.