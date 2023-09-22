(WFRV)- It is time to Focus on the Fox with free family activities to celebrate this great river.
The event will take place in and around the 1000 Islands Environmental Center on September 23rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will provide you and your family an opportunity to explore, learn, and even get a little wet.
Schedule of Activities:
- 10:00 – 12:00 Fox River Clean-up with the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance Here is the link to sign up to volunteer https://app.donorview.com/19p4b
- 10:45 – 3:00 Fox Lock Demonstration – Kaukauna Lock #3 will have lock tenders showing how the lock chamber works. Shuttle Service by Kobussen Buses will be available.
- 10:00 – 2:00 Paper Making
- 10:00 – 3:00 Learn to Fish with the Kaukauna High School Fishing Team
- 10:00 – 3:00 Photo Scavenger Hunt – connect the river to many different parts of our lives and environment plus earn a chance for prizes!
- 10:00 Guided Nature Hike
- 12:00 – 2:00 Crayfish & Critter Hunt
- 12:30 Guided Nature Hike
- 2:00 Guided Nature Hike
- 10:00 – 2:00 The Power of the River Documentary Viewing
For more information, head to 1000islandsenvironmentalcenter.org.