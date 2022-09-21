(WFRV)- It’s time to Focus on the Fox, a tribute to the river that brings our community so much.

You can do just that with this new event.

Today in our studio, we had Debra Nowak from the 1000 Islands Environmental Center, Lilly Roehrig from Kaukauna High School, and Addie Teeters and Deagan Maki from Ahlstrom-Munksjo to talk about the event.

Focus on the Fox is Saturday, September 24th from 10 AM to 3 PM at the 1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna. The event is free. Head to 1000islandsenvironmentalcenter.org for more details.