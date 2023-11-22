(WFRV)- Join the elves this holiday season with A Frank’s Christmas.

The elves return for another Christmas season of smiles, songs, and a little bit of mischief. Frankie Fuzzballs, Amy Angelfood, Pauly Pockets, Patty Cakes, and newbie elf, Shelfie, have a new job this year. The council has been tasked with teaching Beerntsen’s Candies how to make a true chocolate yule log. However, the assignment at hand is bigger than they anticipated, and they need some reinforcements. After receiving several applications, they have narrowed down the pool of applicant elves who seem to possess a lot of great potential.

Lisa Lollipop, Sarah Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, and Krampy Krueler are called in to interview. Shelfie seems to be the only elf who sees Kramy Krueler for what he truly is a Krampus. Why does Krampy want to join the do-gooder elf council? And can Shelfie convince everyone of his true identity before it’s too late? You will have to find out in our all-new and all-original Christmas show.

A Frank’s Christmas runs from November 24th through December 30th. On Friday(11/22), $10 is donated to help fight Cerebral Palsy.

For tickets, head to meyertheatre.org or cccshows.org.