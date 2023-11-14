(WFRV)- Stores are unwrapping their holiday displays, and you can celebrate the holidays by the bay.

Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay & Christmas by the Bay runs Friday, November 17th through Sunday, November 19th.

Kick off the holiday season with festive storefronts starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony near the Old Bell Tower on Third Avenue at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The fun continues Saturday, with the Holiday Parade at 10 a.m. followed by a meet and greet with Santa at the Door County Historical Museum. Third Avenue PlayWorks will also be hosting a Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, head to sturgeonbay.net.