(WFRV)- Santa is not the only one who makes the trip south this time of year. Bruce the Spruce returns to the Neville Public Museum to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season.

For those unfamiliar with Bruce, Bruce is a large Christmas tree living at the North Pole with Santa Claus. Legend has it that when Bruce was a young sapling, Santa landed his sleigh in the North Pole Forest on Christmas Eve to take a short nap before his long night of work and would have slept right through Christmas if the talking tree had not woken him up.

After you meet Bruce, take a trip with the ghost of Christmas past with the Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay exhibit. The animated figures that once adorned the H.C. Prange’s department store windows are featured in this exhibit along with the Enchanted Forest, the Snow Babies, and charming forest animal collections.

Have the kids go shopping with the Children Only Shop. Children ages 4 to 12 are invited to purchase from an assortment of holiday gifts for $4 each and have them gift-wrapped. Find the perfect present for everyone on your list. Entrance to the Children Only Shop is included with museum admission.

Children Only Shop Hours:

Saturday, November 18th, noon – 3:00 pm

Saturday, November 25th, noon – 3:00 pm

Sunday, November 26th, noon – 3:00 pm

Tuesday, November 28th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 2nd, noon – 3:00 pm

Tuesday, December 5th, 4:00 – 7:00pm

Wednesday, December 6th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 9th, noon – 3:00 pm

Saturday, December 16th, noon – 3:00 pm

Tuesday, December 19th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Bruce the Spruce is awake:

Saturday, November 18th, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday, November 25th, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Sunday, November 26th, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Tuesday, November 28th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 2nd, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Tuesday, December 5th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Wednesday, December 6th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 9th, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday, December 16th, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Tuesday, December 19th, 4:00 – 7:00pm

For more information, head to nevillepublicmuseum.org.