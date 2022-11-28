(WFRV) – You can shop alpaca items to keep you cozy and warm this season and take some epic selfies!

Laura and Kevin from LondonDairy visited Local 5 Live along with some special friends with a closer look at this how you can shop and visit in Two Rivers.

Holiday Shopping Weekends

Dec 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 from 10 am – 3 pm

FREE Admission on these holiday weekends! Visit LondonDairy and interact with our friendly alpacas. Take selfies, pet and feed them ($1 additional charge.) Then enter our cozy warm gift and wine store and find that perfect gift for someone, or treat yourself to something special. We accept all credit cards.

Alpaca fiber is unique because it is 3x warmer than sheep’s wool, 7x stronger than sheep wool, is hypoallergenic (lanolin-free, unlike sheep’s wool), antimicrobial, super soft, no-itch and has a strong wicking property; all adding up to keeping the wearer cozy warm and dry! Alpaca fiber is actually hollow so it traps more of your body’s heat, yet remains lightweight and breathable. Some research indicates the only fiber warmer than alpaca is polar bear, and good luck trying to shear one of them!

LondonDairy is located at 6827 State Hwy 147 in Two Rivers.

Visit them online at londondairyalpacas.com.