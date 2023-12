(WFRV)- Why wait until midnight to welcome the new year? You can celebrate it at noon at The Children’s Museum of Green Bay.

Give your children the experience of celebrating the new year long before the last few minutes of 2023 at Kids Rockin’ Eve. Enjoy celebrations every hour. This event is free with paid admission.

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay is located at 1230 Bay Beach Road in Green Bay.

For more information, head to gbchildrensmuseum.org.