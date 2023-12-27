(WFRV)- Welcome in the new year with a feast from Heirloom Kitchen Catering.

In this segment, Heidi Ciske from Heirloom Kitchen Catering discusses the New Year’s Eve event and what to expect.

Join Heirloom Kitchen Catering at Riverview Gardens for dinner and music. Turn the calendar over to 2024 as you feast on a delicious meal and enjoy music from Sundae & Mr. Goessel.

Click here to order : https://heirloom-kitchen-company-online-store.myshopify.com

Click here for more info : https://hkcdine.com/nye_at_rvg_poster.pdf

For more information, head to heirloomkitchencompany.com.