(WFRV)- With six years as a full-time band, Model Citizens has been around Wisconsin. With a wide variety of tunes in their repertoire, they have a little something for everyone.

They will be playing at Stone Toad in Menasha on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Celebrate the new year with great songs and drinks.

Tickets are $75 and include a buffet dinner, dessert, and an open bar. For tickets, call (920) 882-3900.

For more events, head to facebook.com/ModelCitizensBand.