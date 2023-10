(WFRV)- Enjoy a day filled with pumpkins, trunk or treating, and exciting games at Fall Fest.

Prime Family Chiropractic Centers is hosting Fall Fest this Saturday (10/14). This free, family-friendly event goes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Prime Family Chiropractic Centers is located at 2031 South Webster Avenue in Green Bay.

For more information, head to primefamilycenters.com.