(WFRV) – They’re known for BBQ and Pizza but you can also have a fun date night for Valentine’s Day with a fun, new drink at Parker John’s.

Derek and Dean stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their specials including the upcoming restaurant week.

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, and Sheboygan. Find the one nearest you at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.