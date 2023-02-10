(WFRV) – Cure the Winter blues with a celebration of Winter and ‘really big fish!’.

Details from sturgeonspectacular.com:

A Celebration of Winter and Really Big Fish!

We have the cure for those winter blues. Check out The Premier Winter Festival in the Midwest, the Sturgeon Spectacular. Whether you join the always popular Outdoor Curling Funspiel, Amateur Snow Sculpting Competition, and Snow Land family activities, or come out to see the awesome snow & ice sculptures and enjoy one of many great restaurants or shops in downtown Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, this festival has something for everyone.