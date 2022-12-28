(WFRV) – You’ve heard of farm to table dining… get ready for seeds to spirits.

Heidi Retzer is the owner Ledgerock Distillery and she visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at this local distillery is keeping your spirits local. Plus a popular drink recipe you can try this New Year’s Eve.

Ledgerock Confetti drink:



INGREDIENTS

2 ounces Ledgerock Vodka

1 ounce lime juice

3 ounce white soda

2 ounce champagne

Glass

Corn Syrup

Nerds

PREP

Prepare glass by dipping top of glass in corn syrup and then dipping in nerds. In a glass add Ledgerock Vodka and lime juice. Add white soda and top with chilled champagne. Enjoy!

Mark your calendars for these special events including live music:

December 28th – 30th – Accompanying our seasonal Ledgerock Signature Cocktails, a Boozy Hot Chocolate Bar and Hot Toddies all day

Open New Year’s Eve – Open 11 – 5!

Open New Year’s Day from Noon – 4!

January 14th – Prohibition Saturday – Prohibition may have happened in a different century, but the 103rd anniversary is the reason for us to convert Ledgerock to a Speakeasy. We are grateful the prohibition laws will not apply, but we will be your local bootleggers. Walk into our speakeasy (no password necessary) to be taken back to the 1920’s as you are greeted by a flapper. Prohibition cocktails, 10% off Frostbite Gin (750mL bottles) and Grandview Garden Gin and Prohibition Trivia.

January 21st – Loaded Bloody Mary Day – Enjoy all the local favorites – Ledgerock Vodka or Gin, Forest Floor Bloody Mary Mix and Fixings, and Baker String Cheese! Come out to enjoy!

January 28th – Beat Cabin Fever – Come out to the distillery to beat the Winter Blooze with Ledgerock Booze. Specialty Cocktails and games all day! Buy any 750mL bottle of spirits at Ledgerock Distillery and get a bottle of Back 40 Moonshine free! One per customer, please.

Ledgerock Distillery is located at N5287 Grandview Road in Fond du Lac.

For more visit ledgerockdistillery.com.

More from Ledgerock Distillery:

As lifelong residents of rural Wisconsin, we believe a down-to-earth, hands-on approach always yields high quality. That was true back when our small family farm was growing grain for cattle and for ethanol fuel, and it’s the foundation upon which we’ve built our full-time distilling operation.

We grow our own grain on our farm, nestled between Fond du Lac and Eden, Wisconsin. We also distill and bottle our spirits on site, using the limestone-filtered water of the Niagara Escarpment — or what we locals affectionately call The Ledge.

Ledgerock Distillery is a true labor of love, and every member of our family pitches in to produce the purest products possible from our grains. We suspect that once you try our spirits, you’ll have a new favorite brand.